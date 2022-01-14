The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that for the next two days East India and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to be under a wet spell. This wet spell is the resultant of a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Konkan in lower tropospheric levels.

Read below for complete forecast

Rainfall

-The forecast mentioned that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 14 to 16 January. The state is also likely to receiver isolated heavy rainfall on 14th January.

-Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall is likely over Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana between 14-15 January.

-Fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall has been predicted over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 14 January. This spell will decrease significantly thereafter in these regions

-During 14-15 January, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to receive isolated light or moderate rainfall.

-West Bengal is likely to receive isolated thunderstorms with lightning on 15 January. The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive hail during the same period

-There is a possibility of isolated light or moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 14 and 15 January

-Isolated light rainfall or thundershower has been predicted over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe in next 4-5 days. This rainfall is the effect of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

-Two fresh Western Disturbances very likely to affect northwest India. The first from 16 January and likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation on 16 and 17 January. The second disturbance will affect from 18 January and likely to cause light and moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains for subsequent 2-3 days.

Wet spell over East India and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 2 days: pic.twitter.com/epRVs5DTVp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 14, 2022

Cold Wave

-Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during next two days

-Severe cold day conditions is very likely over Punjab and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days

-The cold day condition will also remain in East Uttar Pradesh during next two days and over Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs.

-Dense or very Dense fog is likely during the night or morning hours over Western Himalayan Region, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next two days

-This dense fog will also prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during next three days. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will also be under the effect of dense fog during the next five days.

