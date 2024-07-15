The Regional Meteorological Centre at New Delhi predicted light-intensity rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Delhi commuters experienced significant delays on Monday morning due to waterlogged roads in various parts of the city following rainfall.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after reports of waterlogging on Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg. They advised motorists to take alternative routes from the Mall Road signal to Burari via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila, and Wazirabad flyover.

Many commuters expressed their frustrations on social networking platform X, describing severe traffic congestion from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8, and near the Jhandewalan Metro Station, complicating their journeys to their destinations.

The national capital city, in the meanwhile, is experiencing a hot day, with the mercury soaring to a high of 37.18°C. According to the weather forecast, the temperature is expected to fluctuate between a minimum of 31.05°C and a maximum of 39.81°C throughout the day.

The relative humidity stands at 46 per cent, and strong winds blow at 46 km/h, providing some respite from the heat. The sun rose early at 5:33 AM and will set at 7:20 PM.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the weather forecast predicts a slight temperature drop, ranging from 34.78°C to 39.79°C. Humidity levels are also expected to decrease to 37 per cent.

Delhiites have been advised to stay hydrated and plan outdoor activities accordingly. It is essential for those sensitive to heat to dress appropriately and engage in suitable activities.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 192.0, indicating poor air quality. Children and individuals with respiratory issues, such as asthma, should minimize extended outdoor exposure.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi has forecasted light-intensity rain or drizzle with gusty winds in Delhi and surrounding regions.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," stated the meteorological department in a post on 'X'.

On Saturday night, the Met Office had predicted thunderstorms with moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and nearby areas.

"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the RWFC New Delhi shared on 'X'.

(With Inputs from agencies)

