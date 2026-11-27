Chennai could see moderate rain or thunderstorms on Friday, November 27, with a lightning warning in place. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also expects light rain in Bengaluru. Parts of Delhi could wake up to mist or shallow fog. Mumbai and Pune could reach 34°C under mostly clear skies.

Delhi’s Safdarjung station could see a high of 26°C and a low of 9°C. Across Delhi, Friday’s highs could range from 25°C to 27°C. The IMD expects minimum temperatures between 8°C and 10°C. On November 26, Delhi's coldest temperature was 9°C. So, tonight is expected to be colder.

Skies should stay mostly clear after morning mist or shallow fog in isolated areas. Safdarjung could see moderate fog on Saturday and Sunday.

Mumbai’s Santacruz station could record a low of 22°C. Pune’s Shivajinagar station could be cooler at 17°C. Both places could see daytime highs ease to 33°C on Saturday.

Ahmedabad can expect mostly clear skies on Friday, with a high of 32°C. Its minimum could rise from 17°C on Friday to 18°C on Saturday.

Kolkata’s Alipore station could see mostly clear skies and temperatures between 17°C and 26°C on Friday. Saturday could remain mostly clear, with the minimum rising to 18°C. Fog or mist could develop on Sunday morning before skies turn mostly clear. The maximum could climb to 27°C that day.

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South-Indian metro cities At Chennai’s Meenambakkam station, the forecast puts Friday’s high at 32°C and the low at 25°C. Skies could be partly cloudy. Saturday could bring mostly cloudy skies and light rain, with temperatures between 24°C and 31°C. The station recorded 0.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

The IMD forecast calls for heavy rain in isolated parts of Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu on Friday. The same forecast covers Puducherry and Karaikal.

Kayalipatnam in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district recorded 18 cm of rain by Thursday morning. Angadippuram in Kerala recorded 10 cm over the same 24 hours. The IMD also expects a circulation to develop over the south Andaman Sea around November 29.

Bengaluru can expect mostly cloudy skies and light rain, with temperatures between 20°C and 27°C. The city station recorded 0.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies are likely over the weekend. Temperatures could range from 18°C to 28°C on both days.