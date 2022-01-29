IMD weather update: Fresh spell of snowfall in these states in 4 days. Read here2 min read . 07:02 PM IST
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region between 2 and 4 February.
Though the cold wave conditions are likely to abate in the northwest and central India from tomorrow, a spell of snowfall is expected in some states next week under the influence of a fresh active western disturbance and cyclonic circulation induced by it, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Also, another wet spell is forecasted in West Bengal, Assam, and other regions in the next couple of days.
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region between 2 and 4 February.
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 3 February.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur, Mizoram-Tripura from 31 January to 2 February.
Isolated light rainfall is very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe during the next 2 days and dry weather thereafter.
Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.
Cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.
Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh & Odisha during next 2 days; over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Assam during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter.
Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter.
It was a sunny morning in Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.
According the weather department, strong surface winds are expected during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 94 per cent.
