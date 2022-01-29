Though the cold wave conditions are likely to abate in the northwest and central India from tomorrow, a spell of snowfall is expected in some states next week under the influence of a fresh active western disturbance and cyclonic circulation induced by it, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Also, another wet spell is forecasted in West Bengal, Assam, and other regions in the next couple of days.

