The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of South Peninsular India this week, driven by active easterly waves over the Bay of Bengal and off the Kerala-Karnataka coast.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency also warned of dense morning fog across several northern, eastern and northeastern states, alongside a gradual drop in minimum temperatures across Central, East and Northwest India.

South India: IMD predicts heavy rain and gusty winds Under the influence of troughs in the easterlies, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from 23 to 27 November and over Kerala and Mahe from 24 to 27 November.

Fairly widespread to widespread showers are expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 24 to 26 November; Kerala and Mahe from 24 to 27 November; and Lakshadweep from 25 to 28 November.

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather across the southern peninsula:

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Rayalaseema : Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected till 27 November.

: Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected till 27 November. Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are forecast through 27 November. North India to witness temperature dip — Met Dept issues dense fog alert While West and Central India are expected to witness largely dry weather during the week, night temperatures are set to decline across multiple regions.

Minimum temperatures will fall gradually by 3–5°C over Central India until 26 November, by 3–4°C over East India until 27 November, and by 2–3°C over Northwest India until 28 November, the weather agency said.

According to IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till 25 November, and over Assam and Meghalaya on 24 and 25 November.

East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to experience dense fog through 24 November.

The Met Dept cautioned that reduced visibility could disrupt airport, highway, and railway operations while posing respiratory and eye-irritation risks.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast In Delhi-NCR, residents can expect mainly clear skies, with mist or shallow fog during the morning hours through 26 November, with moderate fog likely in a few pockets on 25 and 26 November.

On Tuesday, 24 November, the skies in the national capital will remain mainly clear with mist or shallow fog in a few places during the morning hours.