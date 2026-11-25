The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through November 27 under the influence of easterly waves.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has warned of dense fog conditions across several northern states—including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi—over the next few days.

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South India: Rainfall and thunderstorm alert Under the influence of prevailing weather systems, including troughs in easterlies and upper air cyclonic circulations, the Met Dept said that South Peninsular India is set to witness continued wet weather:

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal : Isolated heavy rainfall is likely through November 27, with isolated to scattered rainfall continuing till November 30. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) are expected through November 28.

: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely through November 27, with isolated to scattered rainfall continuing till November 30. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) are expected through November 28. Kerala & Mahe : Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast through November 28, followed by isolated to scattered showers on November 29–30. Isolated heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph), is likely through November 27.

: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast through November 28, followed by isolated to scattered showers on November 29–30. Isolated heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph), is likely through November 27. Lakshadweep : Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely from November 25 to 29, with isolated to scattered rainfall on November 30. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) are expected through November 27.

: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely from November 25 to 29, with isolated to scattered rainfall on November 30. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) are expected through November 27. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam : Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely through November 30. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph), and strong surface winds are forecast through November 28.

: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely through November 30. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph), and strong surface winds are forecast through November 28. Rayalaseema : Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected through November 30, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph), and strong surface winds through November 28.

: Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected through November 30, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph), and strong surface winds through November 28. Karnataka : Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka through November 28. South Interior Karnataka may also see isolated thunderstorms and lightning through November 26.

: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka through November 28. South Interior Karnataka may also see isolated thunderstorms and lightning through November 26. Telangana: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely on November 25. North India on dense fog alert The IMD has warned that dense fog conditions are very likely during night and morning hours across parts of northern India:

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Punjab : Through November 27

: Through November 27 Himachal Pradesh : Through November 26

: Through November 26 Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: November 26 to 27 The IMD weather agency warned that dense fog could affect airports, highways, and railway routes, resulting in longer journey times, difficult driving conditions, and the possibility of power lines tripping.

Commuters have been advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and check schedules with airlines, railways, and state transport.

Highlighting health risks—including wheezing, coughing, eye irritation, and respiratory issues for people with asthma or bronchitis—the Met office advised residents to avoid stepping out unless necessary and to cover their faces.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast IMD has forecast mainly clear skies with mist or shallow fog in the morning hours over the next three days for Delhi.

November 25–26 : Mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog at a few places in the morning. Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C, while minimum temperatures are expected between 9°C and 11°C—both remaining below normal at most places.

: Mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog at a few places in the morning. Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C, while minimum temperatures are expected between 9°C and 11°C—both remaining below normal at most places. November 27: Mainly clear sky with morning mist or shallow fog. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 24°C and 26°C (below normal at most places), while minimum temperatures are likely to dip to 8°C–10°C (normal at most places). Minimum temperatures to fall Central India : A gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2–4°C is likely through November 25, with no significant change thereafter.

: A gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2–4°C is likely through November 25, with no significant change thereafter. East India : A gradual 3–4°C fall in minimum temperatures is likely through November 26, with no significant change thereafter.

: A gradual 3–4°C fall in minimum temperatures is likely through November 26, with no significant change thereafter. Rest of India: No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected this week.

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