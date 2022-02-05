IMD weather update: Heavy rain, snowfall warning in these states. Details here

The Ministry of Sciences India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has warned of widespread rainfall with thunderstorms over sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India during the next 24 hours.

As per the meteorological department, under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall will happen in Western Himalayan Region on February 06th & 07th.

It said scattered or fairly widespread rain will also cover the Western Himalayan Region on February 08th and 09th, and Punjab & Haryana Chandigarh will experience light rainfall during these two dates.

The IMD said most Northwest India will experience a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C during the next 4 days. Central India, however, will not see a significant change in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours.

IMD said there will not be any significant change in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours but a gradual temperature rise of 3-4°C during subsequent 3-4 days.

Cold wave

Some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will experience the cold wave during the next 24 hours. East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also experience cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours and over Odisha during the next 2 days.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir also registered a dip, with the meteorological department forecasting rain or snowfall at scattered places in the next 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region on 06th & 07th, 08th and 09th February, IMD said.

Dense Fog

Some areas of Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura will experience dense fog during the next 2 days; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will experience moderate to dense fog during the next 3 days. Similar fog conditions will be seen over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Odisha will also see foggy conditions during the next 4 days.

Rainfall forecast

Gangetic West Bengal: Canning-6, Digha, Diamond Harbour, Haldia & Burdwan-4 each, Bagati, Kolkata(Dumdum) & Midnapore- 3 each, Krishnanagar & Uluberia-2 each;

Odisha: Chandbali-5, Balasore-4, Paradip-2;

Assam & Meghalaya: Haflong-5, Dhubri & Goalpara-4 each, Tangla, Majbat, Guwahati,

Shillong- 2 each;

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Cooch Behar-4, Gangtok, Baghdogra & Jalpaiguri-3 each;

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla Airport & Solan-3 each, Nahan-2;

Uttarakhand: Dehradun-2;

East Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-3,

Bihar: Forbesganj-3, Bhagalpur & Purnea-2 each;

Arunachal Pradesh: Pasighat-2.

