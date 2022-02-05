IMD weather update: Heavy rain, snowfall warning in these states. Details here

Some areas of Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura will experience dense fog during the next 2 days; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will experience moderate to dense fog during the next 3 days. Similar fog conditions will be seen over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Odisha will also see foggy conditions during the next 4 days.

