IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall alert in next 3 days. Check forecast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy rainfall is expected in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next few days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday. Meanwhile, a wet spell is likely to continue over northwest, east & northeast India during the next couple of days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall is expected in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next few days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday. Meanwhile, a wet spell is likely to continue over northwest, east & northeast India during the next couple of days.

Heavy rains alert in Andamans: Isolated heavy falls are expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 27 & 28 February

Squally winds (40-50 gusting to 60 Kmph) is very likely over south Andaman Sea on 27 and over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 28 February. Rainfall warning other states: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning activity very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 2 days and isolated rainfall/snowfall during subsequent 2 days.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand during next 2 days.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days. Isolated light rainfall very likely over Delhi on 25th & 26th February

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim on 24th & 25th February

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura over the region on 25th & 26th February

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during next 2 days. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Heavy rains alert in Andamans: Isolated heavy falls are expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 27 & 28 February

Squally winds (40-50 gusting to 60 Kmph) is very likely over south Andaman Sea on 27 and over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 28 February. Rainfall warning other states: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning activity very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 2 days and isolated rainfall/snowfall during subsequent 2 days.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand during next 2 days.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days. Isolated light rainfall very likely over Delhi on 25th & 26th February

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim on 24th & 25th February

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura over the region on 25th & 26th February

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during next 2 days. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}