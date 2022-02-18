Andaman & Nicobar islands and some other states are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next couple of days under influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday. Meanwhile, light rainfall/snowfall is expected over Western Himalayan Region under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the weather agency also said. Check full forecast here:

Heavy rains expected in Andamans:

Heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 18th February. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 18th & 19th February.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 2 days and reduce thereafter.

Strong surface winds speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph likely to prevail along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours.

Rainfall warning in other states:

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 19th to 22th and over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 20th & 21st February.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on 20th February 2022.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days and isolated light rainfall over Odisha on 20th and over Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st February.

Light snowfall/rainfall alert in these regions:

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab, West Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh during next 24 hours.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall is also likely over Punjab on 22nd February

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 19th and 20th February.

