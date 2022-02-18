Andaman & Nicobar islands and some other states are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next couple of days under influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday. Meanwhile, light rainfall/snowfall is expected over Western Himalayan Region under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the weather agency also said. Check full forecast here:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}