IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat on Sunday. Other areas on alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. Other than Maharashtra, the IMD issue a rainfall alert for parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region for Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in ghat areas of Madhya," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

IMD weather forecast for Maharashtra As per the latest IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected in parts Maharashtra and Gujarat. Due to active southwest monsoon over Gujarat region. On Sunday, there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall at most places in the districts of North Konkan. Moreover, the moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa , at many places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada. Southwest Monsoon was active over Gujarat region.

IMD weather forecast for Sunday -The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region.

-Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over ttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana, Karnataka.