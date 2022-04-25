IMD weather update: These states likely to have rainfall, thunderstorm this week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall will occur over Arunachal Pradesh on April 25 and 26, and over Assam and Meghalaya on April 27 and 28, respectively
Punjab and Haryana may also experience scattered rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms/lightning in Punjab and Haryana on April 25, 2022
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'widespread' rainfall in the northeast and south Indian states this week due to the influence of north-south troughs and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.
As per the IMD weather forecast, fairly widespread rainfall might occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next five days.
The weather monitoring agency said that isolated heavy rainfall will occur over Arunachal Pradesh on April 25 and 26 and over Assam and Meghalaya on April 27 and 28, respectively.
Further, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds might occur over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh during the next five days as per the IMD weather. It added that in Andhra Pradesh, rainfall will occur on April 27 and 28.
Besides, Punjab and Haryana may also experience scattered rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms/lightning in Punjab and Haryana on April 25, 2022.
Meanwhile, the IMD weather said that heatwave conditions will continue in Gujarat during the next five days. A similar condition will commence over central and east India from April 25 and over northwest India from April 26.
"Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat state during next five days; over Bihar during 24th-26th; over Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 25th-28th; over Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha during 26th-28th and over Punjab and south Haryana on 27th & 28th April 2022," the MeT department added.
