IMD weather update: These states likely to have rainfall, thunderstorm this week

"Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat state during next five days; over Bihar during 24th-26th; over Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 25th-28th; over Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha during 26th-28th and over Punjab and south Haryana on 27th & 28th April 2022," the MeT department added.