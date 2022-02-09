India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that several states, including Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal are likely to witness rainfall today and also tomorrow. Meanwhile, snowfall is predicted in Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal and some other states.

The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long. 70°E to the north of Lat. 27°N and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels; it is very likely to cause scattered rainfall and snowfall, the weather agency said in its daily forecast. Check the full forecast here:

Rainfall warning

Isolated rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and East Rajasthan

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and hail is likely over Uttar Pradesh today.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is forecasted over West Bengal-Sikkim &Jharkhand, Bihar & Odisha on 9 and 10 February, 2022.

Strong winds (speed 25-35 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 10th & 11th February, 2022.

Snowfall warning

Scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan & Muzaffarabad and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9 February.

Isolated thunderstorm & lightning are also expected over Uttarakhand today.

Light rains in Delhi

Rains lashed the city overnight even as the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle along with gusty winds. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

