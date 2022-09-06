IMD weather update: Red alert in four southern districts of Kerala. details here

The administration closed all the educational institutions in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. People living in the hilly areas have been cautioned on receiving heavy rainfall.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki in the coming days. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki in the coming days. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of the state.
Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts are on orange alert. A yellow alert has also been issued in the rest of the districts.
Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts are on orange alert. A yellow alert has also been issued in the rest of the districts.
The administration closed all the educational institutions in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. People living in the hilly areas have been cautioned on receiving heavy rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The administration closed all the educational institutions in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. People living in the hilly areas have been cautioned on receiving heavy rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, the authorities of the Incident Response System have not been allowed to leave without the permission of the respective district collectors.
Also, the authorities of the Incident Response System have not been allowed to leave without the permission of the respective district collectors.
Earlier on Saturday, IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday in the wake of heavy rain and flash floods in most parts of the state. On Monday, IMD issued yellow alerts with widespread rainfall activities for 23 districts of Odisha on September 8 and 9.
Earlier on Saturday, IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday in the wake of heavy rain and flash floods in most parts of the state. On Monday, IMD issued yellow alerts with widespread rainfall activities for 23 districts of Odisha on September 8 and 9.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 6-8 September; Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Rayalaseema during 06th-09th; North Interior Karnataka on 6th, 8th & 9th and over Lakshadweep during 05th-07th and on 08th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 06th & 07th; Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th; South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th; Coastal Karnataka on 08th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th September, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 6-8 September; Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Rayalaseema during 06th-09th; North Interior Karnataka on 6th, 8th & 9th and over Lakshadweep during 05th-07th and on 08th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 06th & 07th; Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th; South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th; Coastal Karnataka on 08th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th September, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 05th; East Madhya Pradesh on 05th & 09th; Odisha during 06th-09th; Marathwada on 8th & 9th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region and Vidarbha on 08th & 09th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-08th; Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th and over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 09th September, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 05th; East Madhya Pradesh on 05th & 09th; Odisha during 06th-09th; Marathwada on 8th & 9th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region and Vidarbha on 08th & 09th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-08th; Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th and over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 09th September, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 05th-08th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 05th September, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 05th-08th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 05th September, 2022.
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on 09th September, 2022.
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on 09th September, 2022.
Subdued rainfall activity over Northwest India during next 5 days
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Subdued rainfall activity over Northwest India during next 5 days