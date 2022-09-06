IMD weather update: Red alert in four southern districts of Kerala. details here

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 6-8 September; Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Rayalaseema during 06th-09th; North Interior Karnataka on 6th, 8th & 9th and over Lakshadweep during 05th-07th and on 08th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 06th & 07th; Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th; South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th; Coastal Karnataka on 08th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th September, 2022.