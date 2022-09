India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that a low -pressure area is likely to form over the West Central area of Bay of Bengal. This phenomenon is likely to result in heavy winds and heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The weather department has also said that intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over South Peninsular India during next 4 days. The spell is likely to decrease thereafter. Further Odisha and Maharashtra are set to witness very heavy rainfall int he next 5 days, IMD added. "Subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next 5 days," the weather department said.

Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the West-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours," said Meteorological centre, Amaravati.

The agency also said that the area of low pressure may run over East central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.

IMD further also informed about the reducing presence of another cyclonic circulation and trough that were present in Chhattisgarh region and over South Interior Karnataka and neighborhoods across Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka: Red alert, heavy rainfall predicted for the next 3 days

-The IMD has issued Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka for 7 September, Wednesday.

-Very heavy rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 September, South Interior Karnataka on 8 September, North Interior Karnataka on 9 and 10 September

-Similar conditions are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana during 8-10 September

-Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Kerala and Mahe on 7 and 8 September

Odisha, Maharashtra to receive heavy rainfall during next 5 days

-Odisha will witness very heavy isolated rainfall on 8 and 9 September

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 9 and 10 September, over Gujarat Region on 11 September, over Madhya Maharashtra during 8-11 September, and over Konkan and Goa during 9-11 September

Heavy rainfall in North-East India till 11 September

Isolated heavy falls along with thunderstorm, lightning predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on 7 and 8 September, over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 10 and11 September