The IMD has issued red and orange alert for eastern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region for extremely heavy rainfall from 22 August to 23 August
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday, 22 August, said that northwest India would be receiving subdued rainfall in the next five days and central India would be under similar conditions from 24 August.
The IMD has also issued red and orange alert for eastern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region for extremely heavy rainfall from 22 August to 23 August.
The weather department has predicted that the depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh will move west-northwestwards across northwest Madhya Pradesh towards East Rajasthan and weaken into a WML Pressure Area by tomorrow morning.
As monsoon winds shift towards Western India, here are the rainfall predictions for the next 5 days
-Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 22nd August
-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over northern parts of Gujarat Region on 22nd and 23rd; Rajasthan on 23rd August
-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Rajasthan on 22nd and 24th; East Madhya Pradesh 22nd and 26th; West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on 23rd; Odisha on 23rd and 24th; Gujarat Region on 24th; Saurashtra and Kutch on 23rd; Chhattisgarh on 25th and 26th August
-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on 24th August
-Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 22nd , 23rd and 25th; Arunachal Pradesh on 26th August
-Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka on 22nd and 23 rd; South Interior Karnataka on 23rd and 24th; Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 22th -26th August
-Scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over south Haryana, Delhi and southwest Uttar Pradesh.
