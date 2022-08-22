-Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Rajasthan on 22nd and 24th; East Madhya Pradesh 22nd and 26th; West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on 23rd; Odisha on 23rd and 24th; Gujarat Region on 24th; Saurashtra and Kutch on 23rd; Chhattisgarh on 25th and 26th August

