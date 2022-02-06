OPEN APP
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh and 2 other states. Moreover, more rains are expected over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 8 February till and over parts of east India on 9 and10 February. 

Severe cold alert

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

Dense fog alert

  • Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days
  • Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days 
  • Dense Fog Conditions are predicted over Odisha on 8 and 9 February

Rainfall warning

  • Scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region (over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during night of 8 till the morning of 10 February and then reduce thereafter.
  • Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on 9 February.
  • Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February.

