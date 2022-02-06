Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh and 2 other states. Moreover, more rains are expected over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 8 February till and over parts of east India on 9 and10 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh and 2 other states. Moreover, more rains are expected over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 8 February till and over parts of east India on 9 and10 February.

Severe cold alert Cold day to severe cold day conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Severe cold alert Cold day to severe cold day conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Dense fog alert Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days

Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days

Dense Fog Conditions are predicted over Odisha on 8 and 9 February Rainfall warning Scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region (over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during night of 8 till the morning of 10 February and then reduce thereafter.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on 9 February.

Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dense fog alert Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days

Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days

Dense Fog Conditions are predicted over Odisha on 8 and 9 February Rainfall warning Scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region (over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during night of 8 till the morning of 10 February and then reduce thereafter.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on 9 February.

Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 9 & 10 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}