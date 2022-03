India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions will continue over Northwest, Central & West India for the next couple of days, though the intensity is likely to reduce over Northwest India from tomorrow. Meanwhile, isolated rainfall is predicted over some northeastern states next week. Check full forecast here:

Heatwave alert:

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 31st March & in some parts on 01st April; in some parts over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh on 31st March.

It is likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas during 01st-04th April with Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over these areas during the same period.

Isolated Heat Wave conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April; over south Haryana & Delhi & East Uttar Pradesh on 31st March; over Madhya Maharashtra, interior Odisha on 31st March & 01st April; over Telangana on 01st & 02nd April;

Meanwhile similar conditions are predicted over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra-Kutch, Jharkhand & Marathwada during 31st March-03 rd April and over Gujarat region on 01st-04th April.

Rainfall warning:

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh during 31st March, 01st, 03rd & 04th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd & 04th April

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema & South Interior Karnataka on 31st March and over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.

