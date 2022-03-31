IMD weather update: Severe heatwave alert in 7 states from today. Check forecast

IMD weather update: Severe heatwave alert in 7 states from today. Check forecast1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 31st March & in some parts on 01st April
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions will continue over Northwest, Central & West India for the next couple of days, though the intensity is likely to reduce over Northwest India from tomorrow. Meanwhile, isolated rainfall is predicted over some northeastern states next week. Check full forecast here:
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions will continue over Northwest, Central & West India for the next couple of days, though the intensity is likely to reduce over Northwest India from tomorrow. Meanwhile, isolated rainfall is predicted over some northeastern states next week. Check full forecast here:
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 31st March & in some parts on 01st April; in some parts over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh on 31st March.
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 31st March & in some parts on 01st April; in some parts over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh on 31st March.
It is likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas during 01st-04th April with Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over these areas during the same period.
It is likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas during 01st-04th April with Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over these areas during the same period.
Isolated Heat Wave conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April; over south Haryana & Delhi & East Uttar Pradesh on 31st March; over Madhya Maharashtra, interior Odisha on 31st March & 01st April; over Telangana on 01st & 02nd April;
Isolated Heat Wave conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April; over south Haryana & Delhi & East Uttar Pradesh on 31st March; over Madhya Maharashtra, interior Odisha on 31st March & 01st April; over Telangana on 01st & 02nd April;
Meanwhile similar conditions are predicted over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra-Kutch, Jharkhand & Marathwada during 31st March-03 rd April and over Gujarat region on 01st-04th April.
Meanwhile similar conditions are predicted over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra-Kutch, Jharkhand & Marathwada during 31st March-03 rd April and over Gujarat region on 01st-04th April.
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh during 31st March, 01st, 03rd & 04th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd & 04th April
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh during 31st March, 01st, 03rd & 04th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd & 04th April
Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema & South Interior Karnataka on 31st March and over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.
Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema & South Interior Karnataka on 31st March and over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!