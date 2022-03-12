India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some states including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Odisha for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, temperatures are likely to rise a few notches in East and Central India. Check full forecast here:

Heatwave alert in these states:

Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave Conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 12 and 13 March

Heat Wave conditions will continue in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 14 & 15

Similar conditions are also forecasted for Odisha on 15th & 16th and West Rajasthan on 16th March

Temperatures are likely to rise in these states:

Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over Gujarat State during next 4 days.

Rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

A Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northeast India during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country.

