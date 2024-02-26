IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms on Feb 26th and hailstorms on Feb 27th in Central India. Possibility of hailstorm in Vidarbha on 27 Feb.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that Central India can expect a new bout of rainfall along with thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning on the 26th and 27th of February, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, IMD added, A fresh spell of rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm & lightning likely over Central India on 26th & 27th February, 2024. An active Western Disturbance likely affect Western Himalayan Region from 29th February and adjoining plains from 1st March to 4th March, 2024."

Central India According to the IMD, there will be rain accompanied by thunderstorms on February 26th and hailstorms on February 27th in Central India. The Meteorological Office has forecasted the possibility of rainfall and hailstorms in certain parts of Madhya Pradesh until the end of this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As a result of the arrival of another western disturbance in Madhya Pradesh, moisture will appear from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Following this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hailstorms in some places till February 28 and 29. Particularly, there is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in the district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions," Ashfaq Hussain, meteorologist," IMD Bhopal told ANI.

Northern India According to the meteorological department, cold wave conditions persisted in tribal areas and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with some places experiencing light snowfall. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manali, Feb 23 (ANI): Tourists seen at the snow-covered Solang Valley, in Manali on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Snowfall measurements were reported in various areas: Manali received 4 cm, Kalpa received 3.5 cm, Sangla received 3.2 cm, Khadrala received 2 cm, and Sarahan received 1 cm. Trace amounts of snowfall were also reported in Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie, Keylong, Kukumseri, and Gondla.

Despite efforts, numerous roads remain closed to traffic, including four national highways. Lahaul and Spiti are the most affected with 246 roads closed, followed by 29 in Chamba and 10 in Kullu, as per information from the state emergency operation center.

Manali, Feb 21 (ANI): Border Road Organization (BRO) clears the snow from roads after the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh receive heavy snowfall, in Manali on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

However, the meteorological department has predicted snowfall at many places in the higher hills from February 25 to March 1. It has also forecast rains at a few places in the mid-hills on February 26, 27 and 29 and at many other places on March 1 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!