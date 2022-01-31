BHUBANESWAR : The metrological department on Monday said that the state of Odisha is likely to find respite from the biting cold in the next few days.

The state might however, bear the brunt of thundershowers later this week.

The minimum temperature in Odisha is expected to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next three to four days.

Bhubaneswar recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches below normal, the Met office said.

Cold wave enveloped some districts on Monday, while the mercury dropped significantly below normal at many places across the state, a bulletin stated.

At least nine weather stations logged a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius due to the northwesterly dry and cold winds over the region, it said.

Similiguda in the Koraput district was the coldest place at 5.9 degrees Celsius. Phulbani town in Kandhamal shivered at 7 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has also warned of thundershowers at some places in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts on Thursday and Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.