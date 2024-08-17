IMD weather update today: Orange alert due to heavy rainfall in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, etc; Drizzling in Delhi and Mumbai

IMD Weather Update today: Due to an active monsoon weather system, several Indian states will likely witness heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 17. The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for parts of Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. There will be moderate to very light rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai today.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over several Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, etc.

IMD weather update for today “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Assam,” said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

Additionally, northeastern states like Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will receive heavy downpours today. There is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied with lighting over West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.

Orange alert for today To alert people who might face adversaries due to heavy rainfall in their area on Saturday, IMD has issued an ‘Orange alert’ warning in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe.