India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said some states are likely to experience very heavy rainfall for the next few days under the influence of a low-pressure area that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Seas & east Equatorial Indian Ocean. In the coming days, the low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Asani. Meanwhile, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Gujarat and other states, IMD said in its bulletin. Check full forecast:

Very heavy rainfall warning: 18th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands.

19th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

20th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman Islands.

21st March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over Andaman Islands.

Squally wind warning: 18th March: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea and east equatorial Indian Ocean.

19th March: Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal.

20th March: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from forenoon and would gradually increase thereafter.

21st March: Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.

22nd March: Gale winds speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph are very likely to prevail over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off southeast Bangladesh & North Myanmar coasts.

Sea to remain rough Sea condition is very likely to become rough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on 18th March.

Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal during 19th March. It would become very rough over the same region on 20th March.

Sea condition is very likely to become high over Andaman Sea, southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 21st, over eastcentral and adjoining southeast & northeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea on 22nd March.

Heat Wave warning Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated to some parts of Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 48 hours; over Gujarat state, Telangana during next 24 hours.

Severe Heat Wave conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over West Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

