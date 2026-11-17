The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts as Cyclone Akvan, currently a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, intensifies.
This is the third cyclonic storm formed over the Bay of Bengal in three weeks.
The weather agency said that a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours till 5.30 pm and intensified into the cyclonic storm Akvan.
It lay centred at a distance of 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.
It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm around 19 November morning and cross Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Tuni around noon the next day, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.
The IMD has placed multiple states on high alert, mapping out a massive footprint of extreme weather and tidal surges across the eastern and central regions:
Odisha is likely to receive "heavy rainfall, but not extremely heavy rainfall" as experienced during Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on 28 October, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
"The impact of Cyclone Akvan is likely to be less on Odisha than that of Cyclone Arnab. We have not issued any red warning of extremely heavy rainfall this time," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said.
The Met office issued orange (rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm) and yellow (rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm) warnings for various districts in Odisha between 18 and 21 November, she said.
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