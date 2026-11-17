The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts as Cyclone Akvan, currently a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, intensifies.

This is the third cyclonic storm formed over the Bay of Bengal in three weeks.

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The weather agency said that a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours till 5.30 pm and intensified into the cyclonic storm Akvan.

It lay centred at a distance of 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm around 19 November morning and cross Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Tuni around noon the next day, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

Heavy rain alert The IMD has placed multiple states on high alert, mapping out a massive footprint of extreme weather and tidal surges across the eastern and central regions:

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Coastal Andhra Pradesh : Expected to bear the brunt of the storm, the region will see heavy showers begin on 18 November, rapidly escalating to isolated extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) on 19 and 20 November.



A dangerous storm surge of 1.0 to 1.5 metres above the astronomical tide is forecast to inundate low-lying areas across Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada districts during landfall. Authorities warn that the peak surge will specifically hit Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari districts.

: Expected to bear the brunt of the storm, the region will see heavy showers begin on 18 November, rapidly escalating to isolated extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) on 19 and 20 November. A dangerous storm surge of 1.0 to 1.5 metres above the astronomical tide is forecast to inundate low-lying areas across Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada districts during landfall. Authorities warn that the peak surge will specifically hit Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari districts. Odisha & Rayalaseema: Odisha will experience escalating downpours, starting with heavy rain on 18 November and peaking with heavy to very heavy rainfall from 19 to 21 November. Rayalaseema is also on alert for heavy showers on 19 and 20 November.

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West Bengal : The storm is likely to bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts from 19 to 21 November. The system will also cause thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, over most districts of south Bengal, including the state capital, Kolkata, the Met Department said.

: The storm is likely to bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts from 19 to 21 November. The system will also cause thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, over most districts of south Bengal, including the state capital, Kolkata, the Met Department said. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal : The region is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 18 and 19 November, alongside broader moderate showers continuing through 20 November.

: The region is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 18 and 19 November, alongside broader moderate showers continuing through 20 November. Inland & Eastern Regions: As the system tracks inland, Eastern Telangana will face heavy to very heavy rainfall on 20 November. Neighbouring areas, including South and North Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal, are forecast to experience isolated heavy showers between 19 and 21 November.

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Odisha to have less impact of Cyclone Akvan Odisha is likely to receive "heavy rainfall, but not extremely heavy rainfall" as experienced during Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on 28 October, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

"The impact of Cyclone Akvan is likely to be less on Odisha than that of Cyclone Arnab. We have not issued any red warning of extremely heavy rainfall this time," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said.

The Met office issued orange (rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm) and yellow (rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm) warnings for various districts in Odisha between 18 and 21 November, she said.