Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rainfall; Air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Delhi temperature: The maximum temperature has dropped to 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum has settled to around 12 degrees
On Saturday morning the AQI of Delhi saw a huge improvement. Ass per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality turned 'moderate' in several areas in the national capital
Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms on Saturday morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and 'high-intensity rainfall would continue today across Delhi and NCR, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Karnal, Panipat, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana).
The maximum temperature has dropped to 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum has settled to around 12 degrees.
On Saturday morning the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi saw a huge improvement. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality turned 'moderate' in several areas in the national capital. For instance, in Anand Vihar, AQI stood at 137; in Chandni Chowk (128 AQI); in ITO (84); Mundka (157 AQI); Punjabi Bagh (159 AQI); Nehru Nagar (163); (RK Puram 141 AQI); Rohini (129 AQI) and Sirifort (128 AQI). Overall, Delhi's air quality stood at 132 at around 7 AM on Saturday.
