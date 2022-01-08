Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rainfall; Air quality improves to ‘moderate’

On Saturday morning the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi saw a huge improvement. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality turned 'moderate' in several areas in the national capital. For instance, in Anand Vihar, AQI stood at 137; in Chandni Chowk (128 AQI); in ITO (84); Mundka (157 AQI); Punjabi Bagh (159 AQI); Nehru Nagar (163); (RK Puram 141 AQI); Rohini (129 AQI) and Sirifort (128 AQI). Overall, Delhi's air quality stood at 132 at around 7 AM on Saturday.

