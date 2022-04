The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states till April 12. However, the weather department mentioned that northwestern India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand will be under the spell of a severe heatwave during the next five days.

IMD rainfall prediction:

The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall in northeast India till April 12. As per the weather forecasting agency, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh (9 and 10 April), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim (8-10 April), and over Assam-Meghalaya (9-12 April).

IMD has also made a rainfall prediction for Kerala and Tamil Nadu for today, April 9.

Besides, rain and thundershowers might also occur in isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan till April 10.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also face light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on 9 April.

IMD heatwave prediction:

The heatwave conditions will be prevalent in several northern, central, and western parts of India this week.

East Rajasthan will see severe heatwave conditions along with Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi during the next five days.

West Uttar Pradesh will face severe heatwave conditions during the next 3 days. Similar conditions will also prevail over Gujarat on Saturday.

Jharkhand and Bihar will see heatwave conditions from 9-12 April.

