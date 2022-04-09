IMD weather updates: Heavy rainfall, heatwave in these areas till April 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states till April 12. However, the weather department mentioned that northwestern India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand will be under the spell of a severe heatwave during the next five days.

