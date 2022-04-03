IMD weather updates: Here's state-wise rainfall, heatwave forecast for April

Under the influence of a north-south trough from East India and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over northeastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura) during most days of the week. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 3 and 4.

