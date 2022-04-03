IMD weather updates: Here's state-wise rainfall, heatwave forecast for April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD weather updates: Heatwave spell likely to continue over south Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next five days and over Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh during next three days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a full month forecast for April. As per the IMD updates, the north, western and central parts of India are most likely to experience intense heatwaves in April whereas, in southern and northeast India, isolated rainfall and winds are most likely to occur.
In a tweet on Sunday, the weather monitoring agency wrote, "Heatwave spell likely to continue over south Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next five days and over Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh during next three days".
It further wrote that Southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea might experience squally weather wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on April 5 and 6.
"A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around April 7, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on April 5 and 6," it added.
IMD forecast for week 1
Under the influence of a north-south trough from East India and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over northeastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura) during most days of the week. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 3 and 4.
Under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south Peninsular India, light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall with very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka during most days of the week, IMD said.
IMD rainfall forecast for week 2 (April 7-13, 2022):
Due to trough/wind discontinuity over the southern peninsula of India, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms is likely over south peninsular India during most days of the week.
The MeT department has predicted light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm activity over northeast India during many days of the week due to trough over northeast India and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.
Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over south Peninsular India including Andaman & Nicobar Islands; near normal over many parts of northeast India.
No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country as compared to week 1.
