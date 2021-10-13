The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in southern Indian this week. According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above main sea level persists.

Therefore, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea today, October 13. The system will move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts as a well-marked low-pressure area around 15 October.

The IMD said the cyclonic circulation would result in light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorms, with wind speed gusting up to 60 kmph might occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next three days.

IMD has issued rain alert in the following states:

Kerala

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala for the next four days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains. The weatherman has issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts for three days. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Karnataka

The IMD has forecast isolated 'heavy to very, very heavy rainfall' for the next five days over the coastal region and south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The heavy rainfall is triggered by a cyclonic circulation that currently lies over the east-central Arabian Sea.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore are likely to receive rainfall in the coming days, along with southern interior districts of Theni and Dindigul. Tamil Nadu received 17% more rainfall than its seasonal average this year. Tamil Nadu has recorded 94.8 mm precipitation between October 1-11--81% higher than its average for this period.

Besides, IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tripura, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until October 16, Saturday.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon that has already withdrawn from various parts of northwest India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, and even eastern India, including Odisha, West Bengal, and Manipur

