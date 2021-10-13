IMD weather updates: These states likely to receive rainfall till Oct 16

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala for the next four days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains. The weatherman has issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts for three days. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

