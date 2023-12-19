Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in south Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. On December 18, Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours that have caused extensive flooding in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Amid the grim situation, the Indian Air Force and Indian Army have started the rescue operation of the affected people. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall. And on 19 December, heavy rain is likely to continue in the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts. Meanwhile, the temperature has dipped in several parts of the country while Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are covered with snow.

Here are 10 weather updates: TAMIL NADU: The India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert for the next seven days in Tamil Nadu. According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation that was over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood. Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; Paddy fields, roads flooded | Watch On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, is likely to occur.

From Wednesday through Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Delhi's air quality moves from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 296

DELHI: The mercury in the national capital Delhi was at 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was at 7 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels was at 76%.

The mercury in the national capital Delhi was at 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was at 7 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels was at 76%. ODISHA: The cold wave continues to sweep across Odisha with the mercury dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius in many places in the state. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also continued to be in the grip of cold wave conditions with minimum temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day.

The cold wave continues to sweep across Odisha with the mercury dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius in many places in the state. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also continued to be in the grip of cold wave conditions with minimum temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day. PUNJAB/HARYANA: Very dense fog is likely to engulf pockets of Punjab and Haryana for the next five days. The minimum temperature in Punjab was 5 degrees Celsius and in Haryana at 6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Weather Update: North India witnesses dense fog, IMD predicts rainfall

Jammu and Kashmir: The famous Gulmarg town in Baramulla district of J-K experienced fresh snowfall on Saturday. As many as 61 stranded tourists were rescued by the Indian Army

The famous Gulmarg town in Baramulla district of J-K experienced fresh snowfall on Saturday. As many as 61 stranded tourists were rescued by the Indian Army Uttarakhand: An extreme cold wave has gripped several plain regions of Uttarakhand following snowfall in high-altitude places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Pithoragarh, Auli, and other places. In Nainital, the minimum temperature was at 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while in Mussoorie, the mercury plunged to 5 degrees.

Delhi tops the list of most polluted cities in India

MUMBAI: Mumbai has experienced warm winters so far. The average temperature in December was about 18 degrees Celsius in the city.

Mumbai has experienced warm winters so far. The average temperature in December was about 18 degrees Celsius in the city. KERALA: According to the IMD, Kerala will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall for the next three days. District-level orange alerts have been placed on Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram today.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!