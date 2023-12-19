Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in south Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. On December 18, Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours that have caused extensive flooding in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Amid the grim situation, the Indian Air Force and Indian Army have started the rescue operation of the affected people. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall. And on 19 December, heavy rain is likely to continue in the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts. Meanwhile, the temperature has dipped in several parts of the country while Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are covered with snow.

