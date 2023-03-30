Rainfall, thunderstorm in these states for the next two days, predicts IMD2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:50 AM IST
The IMD forecast said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in northwest India
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rains over southern internal Karnataka districts till Thursday, adding that the weather is expected to remain dry over the remaining districts of the region.
