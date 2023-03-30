India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rains over southern internal Karnataka districts till Thursday, adding that the weather is expected to remain dry over the remaining districts of the region.

"Scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts and isolated very light to light rains likely over Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru districts, and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region," the IMD said.

Northwest India: Scattered rainfall activity is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and isolated hailstorm activity. In Central India isolated rainfall activity is expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 30, 31 March.

Meanwhile,scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim heavy rainfall is also likely over the region on 31 March.

Northeast India: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall activity thunderstorm and lightning/gusty winds 29th-02nd April 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura Pradesh on 01 and 02nd April.

Maximum Temperatures Forecast

Northwest India: No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-4⁰C thereafter.

East India: No significant change in Maximum Temperatures very likely during next 2 days and fall by 2-4⁰C thereafter during West India: No significant change in Maximum Temperatures very likely during next 3 days and rise by 2

Rest parts of the country: No significant change in Maximum Temperatures very likely during next 5 days.

No heat wave likely over any part of country during next two days.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm activity very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan on March 30; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim will receive rainfall on March 31 and Uttarakhand on April 1," an IMD forecast said.

The forecast said that strong wind/ hail may damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

"Hail may injure people and cattle in open places. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds. Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts. Loose objects may fly," it added.

In the wake of the forecast, IMD advised farmers to keep already harvested produce in a safe place.

During the same period, the forecast said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in northwest India.

"The maximum temperature will fall by 2-40C thereafter during the subsequent 4 days," it further stated.