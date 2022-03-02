As per the latest weather forecast of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains till March 3 and another fresh wet spell from March 6 to March 8.

States and union territories that are most likely to witness rainfall on Thursday are--Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Wet spell over Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains till 03rd March and another fresh wet spell during 06th to 08th March, 2022. pic.twitter.com/czZQ4rgiFp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2022

Further, the IMD has made a forecast of strong winds gusting up to 60 kmph over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal along Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts between March 3 and March 6.

Besides, heavy rainfall is likely to take place over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal during March 3 and March 5 with extremely heavy rainfall on March 4 and isolated heavy rainfall on March 6. Isolated heavy rainfall prediction is also for south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and March 5.

Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during 03 to 05 March with Extremely Heavy rainfall on 04 March and isolated heavy rainfall on 06 March. Isolated heavy rainfall also over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 04 & 05 March — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2022

"A Low-Pressure Area lies over Central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during next 24 hours and concentrate into Depression during subsequent 24 hours.," IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi is likely to witness rainfall tonight due to active western disturbance. “Another western disturbance is expected to bring very light rain activity, along with surface winds of 25 to 35 km/hr. The impact of the western disturbance will be seen on Wednesday night, while peak activity is expected during the day on Thursday," said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

