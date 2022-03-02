IMD weather updates: Rainfall to occur in these states on March 3, next week

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi is likely to witness rainfall tonight due to active western disturbance. “Another western disturbance is expected to bring very light rain activity, along with surface winds of 25 to 35 km/hr. The impact of the western disturbance will be seen on Wednesday night, while peak activity is expected during the day on Thursday," said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}