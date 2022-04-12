Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu up to middle tropospheric levels, light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and Interior Karnataka during the next five days.