This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD updates: Isolated 'very heavy' rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 13-15 April
Several south Indian states may experience rain this week
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several south Indian states until April 15. As per the latest forecast by the MeT departmentKerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and union territory Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall during the next three days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several south Indian states until April 15. As per the latest forecast by the MeT departmentKerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and union territory Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall during the next three days.
"Light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka," IMD said in a tweet.
"Light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka," IMD said in a tweet.
Besides, the spatial extent and intensity of heatwaves are likely to reduce over northwest India from April 13 and continue over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days, the weather forecasting agency added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, the spatial extent and intensity of heatwaves are likely to reduce over northwest India from April 13 and continue over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days, the weather forecasting agency added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD's rainfall forecast and warnings
IMD's rainfall forecast and warnings
According to the IMD weather updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning very likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next four days.
According to the IMD weather updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning very likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next four days.
The rainfall will occur under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation with a trough aloft over west Assam and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rainfall will occur under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation with a trough aloft over west Assam and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 13-15 April; over Arunachal Pradesh from 14 and 15 April; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience heavy rainfall from April 13 to April 15. And, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, rainfall will occur on April 13, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 13-15 April; over Arunachal Pradesh from 14 and 15 April; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience heavy rainfall from April 13 to April 15. And, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, rainfall will occur on April 13, 2022.
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu up to middle tropospheric levels, light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and Interior Karnataka during the next five days.
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu up to middle tropospheric levels, light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and Interior Karnataka during the next five days.
Further, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over Western Himalayan Region from April 12 to 15 with maximum intensity on April 13, and isolated rainfall likely over Punjab and Haryana on 13 April, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over Western Himalayan Region from April 12 to 15 with maximum intensity on April 13, and isolated rainfall likely over Punjab and Haryana on 13 April, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD heatwave warning and temperature forecast:
IMD heatwave warning and temperature forecast:
Heat Wave conditions in many parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan from April 12-15.
Heat Wave conditions in many parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan from April 12-15.
Haryana, Delhi, and some parts of Punjab may also experience severe heatwave conditions on April 12.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Haryana, Delhi, and some parts of Punjab may also experience severe heatwave conditions on April 12.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the IMD's forecast heatwaves will occur in Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and dust-raising winds (speed 20-30 kmph) may take place over southern parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on April 12 and 13, 2022.
As per the IMD's forecast heatwaves will occur in Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and dust-raising winds (speed 20-30 kmph) may take place over southern parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on April 12 and 13, 2022.