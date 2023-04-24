IMD weather updates: Relief from heatwave this week; rainfall, hailstorm likely in THESE states1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:18 AM IST
- The IMD weather in its latest updates said that heatwave conditions in Delhi will stay under curbs today
- Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya this week
The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in several Indian states on Monday. Besides, the weather monitoring agency has said that this week, many states willl also get relief from scorching heat due to western disturbance.
