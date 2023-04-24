The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in several Indian states on Monday. Besides, the weather monitoring agency has said that this week, many states willl also get relief from scorching heat due to western disturbance.

The IMD weather in its latest updates said that heatwave conditions in Delhi will stay under curbs today. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Moreover, the weather monitoring agency also issued an alert for rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda areas of Hastinapur, and Daurala of Uttar Pradesh.

Further, IMD has said that heat wave conditions have subsided over Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha due to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya this week.

According to the IMD, except for Tamil Nadu, Karikal, Kerela, Puducherry, and Mahe, the maximum temperature in the country will remain below normal.

According to IMD, there is no possibility of a heatwave in most parts of India during the next 5 days. For the last few days, due to thunderstorms and rains in many parts of the country, people have got some relief from the scorching heat.

Hailstorms likely in eight states:

The IMD has predicted hailstorms at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from April 23 to 25. On April 24, there is a possibility of hailstorms at many places in Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

While there is a possibility of hailstorms at some places in Vidarbha on April 24 and 25. In South India, a hailstorm is expected at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on April 24. The IMD has predicted hailstorms at different places in Marathwada from April 26 to 27.