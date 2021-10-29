OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IMD weather updates: These 5 states likely to receive rainfall till Nov 1
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in several south Indian states till November 1. As per the IMD's latest weather updates, thunderstorms and lightning might occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till November 1.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places very likely over Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe during October 28-November 1, 2021. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-October 31 with isolated very heavy falls on October 29. Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on October 31 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-October 30," said IMD in a series of tweets.

 

The weather monitoring agency added that several parts in Kerala might receive widespread rainfall on Friday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and damage to the roads.

It said that five districts of Kerala--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthita, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts would receive heavy rainfall. The IMD has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on Friday.

According to IMD weather, the heavy rainfall prediction is because of the low-pressure area lying over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast and the associated cyclonic circulation.

"Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal 26-30; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 29 and 30".

However, the Northwest, Central & West India, and parts of East India will witness dry weather during the next 6-7 days.

