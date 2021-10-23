The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh weather warning for the weekend. As per the IMD updates, the national capital Delhi, Chandigarh and Rajasthan might receive hailstorms and scattered rainfall during October 23 and 24.

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Friday said that New Delhi will be witnessing cloudy skies due to western disturbance. Besides, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also witness scattered rainfall, gusty winds, moving at a speed of 30-40 kmph, and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

"Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana," IMD added.

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) & lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana,

Chandigarh & Delhi and Rajasthan during 23rd-24th with hailstorm at isolated places over West Rajasthan on 23rd october, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2021

The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh weather warning for the weekend. As per the IMD updates, the national capital Delhi, Chandigarh and Rajasthan might receive hailstorms and scattered rainfall during October 23 and 24.

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Friday said that New Delhi will be witnessing cloudy skies due to western disturbance. Besides, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also witness scattered rainfall, gusty winds, moving at a speed of 30-40 kmph, and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

"Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana," IMD added.

|#+|

Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will also receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday as per the IMD predictions.

Moreover, the weather monitoring agency said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms and lightning might occur over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till October 25.

The southwest monsoon will withdraw completely from the entire country around October 26, paving the way for the commencement of the northeast monsoon, IMD added.

IMD said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from remaining parts of northeast India, the entire north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of West Bengal and Odisha, some parts of the central Bay of Bengal, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, entire Goa, some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of central Arabian Sea around October 23.

Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India from around October 26, 2021.

The northeast monsoon brings rains over Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. There will be rainfall activity over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal and south interior Karnataka during October 20-24, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.