IMD: Widespread rain in this state from 19 Dec for the next 4 days; details here

IMD: Widespread rain in this state from 19 Dec for the next 4 days
The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Tamil Nadu from 19 December.
As per IMD Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightening over Tamil Nadu.
The weather department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal on 21 December.
Meanwhile, the IMD had also predicted heavy rainfall likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu on 20 and 21 December.
The regional weather office has also predicted heavy rains on 22 December at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
It has also predicted that the sky conditions is likely to be partly cloudy.
"Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees C and 24-25 degree C respectively.
Check full IMD Tamil Nadu prediction here for 4 days:
19 and 20 December: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.
21 and 22 December: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightening over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area and at isolated places with isolated thunderstorm and lightening over interior Tamil Nadu.
Last week too, the state faced heavy rains due to Cyclone Mandous. Heavy rains on 13 December threw normal life out of gear in the high-range Nilgiris district while rail services were hit as boulders and trees fell on the track. The district administration had declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall.
Also, services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) have been cancelled for two days from December 15 in view of boulders and trees falling across the track, a Railway press release said.
