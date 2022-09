The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on 14 and 15 September.

Apart from that, yellow alert has also been issued in Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for the next two days.

On Tuesday, several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall. The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai's Sion area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging persists in Mumbai's Sion area due to incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/HDJS5XTfVK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

The MeT department's Santacruz observatory in Mumbai, representative of suburbs, recorded 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, marking another spell of heavy downpour here in the current monsoon season. The Colaba observatory, representative of the island city, recorded 59.2 mm rainfall during the same period, an IMD official said.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12.

A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state. According to the IMD data, the coastal state received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

Meanwhile, the MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

(With inputs from ANI)