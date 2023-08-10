IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya. Himachal Pradesh records 223 fatalities due to rain, floods, and landslides.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, forecasting substantial rainfall in eight districts of Uttarakhand.
The meteorological agency provided alerts for intense rainfall in the districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Champawat. The IMD also anticipates rainfall in the areas of Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar.
Earlier today, due to the continuous heavy rains since Monday night in the Dehradun district, a segment of the Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, situated near the Tamsa River, collapsed.
The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand from August 9 to 10, indicating expected rainfall between 115 mm to 204.4 mm. A similar alert has also been issued for Bihar today.
According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on August 11 and 12.
In its weather bulletin, the IMD has forecasted the likelihood of isolated instances of intense to extremely heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next four days.
Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the collective number of fatalities resulting from rainfall, floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 223.
State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi communicated to ANI on Wednesday that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is supervising the ongoing efforts to restore the state.
Negi mentioned that a majority of areas in the state, now considered secure following restoration efforts, are open for tourists to explore. He added that the Kalka-Shimla National Highway has been successfully reopened for traffic.
"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged. Scores of local bodies, schools and community centres have also been damaged," the Revenue Minister added.
Authorities reported that a significant landslide occurred in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on August 7, causing the Manglad-Bagvat Road to be obstructed. No immediate casualties or injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
In northeast India, there's a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. “Over the next five days, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall," said the IMD.
