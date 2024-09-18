IMD issues yellow alert for UP, Rajasthan, MP; lights rains in Delhi, Mumbai | Check full weather updates, AQI level

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, weather is likely to remain present in Delhi and Mumbai.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
IMD weather updates: Uttar Pradesh, Eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other Indian states are likely to witness heavy rainfall today,
IMD weather updates: Uttar Pradesh, Eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other Indian states are likely to witness heavy rainfall today, (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

IMD Weather Updates: The movement of depression active over the central India will lead to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Western Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today. The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for many Indian states. IMD has also forecasted light rainfall in parts of Delhi and Mumbai today.

Also Read | IMD issues red alert for torrential rainfall in Uttarakhand

IMD Weather forecast today

The depression lying over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh moved west-northwestwards and is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across northeast Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by the first half of Wednesday, September 18.

Also Read | Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall today, IMD issues orange alert

Weather update in your area

There is high possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Check IMD weather update in your area for September 18

There are also chances of thunderstorms accompanied with lightening at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi weather updates

People living in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions are likely to wake up to drizzling and light rainfall. The morning drizzling in the national capital is likely to set the stage for a cloudy and pleasant weather throughout Wednesday.

“Jalesar, Etah, Shikohabad (U.P.) Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Bayana (Rajasthan) . Light intermittent rainfall/drizzle is likely to occur at NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida) Safidon, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana) during next 2 hours,” IMD said in a post on X.

Also Read | Delhi rains: IMD issues nowcast warning of wet spells in THESE regions

Mumbai weather today

After a rainy Ganesh Utsav, Mumbai city is likely to witness more rainfall in the coming days. According to IMD update, Mumbai will witness mild rains in the next twenty four hours. The sky will remain partly cloudy in Mumbai city and suburbs with people witnessing mild drizzling.

“Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. The sky will remain partly cloudy with a possibility of light rain/thundershowers over the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 23°C respectively,” Mumbao's Regional Meteorological Centre said in a post on X.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia

