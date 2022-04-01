IMD's April updates: Weather agency predicts rainfall, heatwave in these states

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD has issued an alert for departments including the Labour ministry, Power ministry, and Fire departments for the severe heatwave conditions for the next four days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in various states between April 3 and April 6. The weather office said that northwest and central India and parts of the northeast are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in various states between April 3 and April 6. The weather office said that northwest and central India and parts of the northeast are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April.
Besides the IMD has issued an alert for departments including the Labour ministry, Power ministry, and Fire departments for the severe heatwave conditions for the next four days. In its advisory, IMD has alerted the Power Ministry to keep a regular check on power cuts and ensure proper electricity supply.
Besides the IMD has issued an alert for departments including the Labour ministry, Power ministry, and Fire departments for the severe heatwave conditions for the next four days. In its advisory, IMD has alerted the Power Ministry to keep a regular check on power cuts and ensure proper electricity supply.
Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan on March 31. IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts in Northwest, Central and West India ( Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab) for the next four days. However, the MeT department said that from April 1 the intensity of heatwave in Northwest India will reduce.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan on March 31. IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts in Northwest, Central and West India ( Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab) for the next four days. However, the MeT department said that from April 1 the intensity of heatwave in Northwest India will reduce.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The temperature is going to rise up to 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.
"The temperature is going to rise up to 39 degrees, it may reach 40 degrees also. Heatwave is there, it will continue for today and tomorrow including other parts of India. There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.
In addition to this, India is expected to receive normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) in April, the weather office said. It said northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India were expected to receive below-normal rainfall in April.
In addition to this, India is expected to receive normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) in April, the weather office said. It said northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India were expected to receive below-normal rainfall in April.
The weather monitoring agency has predicted normal (89-111% of the long period) rainfall for April 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather monitoring agency has predicted normal (89-111% of the long period) rainfall for April 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, western parts of central India and parts of northeast India," the weather office said. Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya region is likely on April 1, 3, and 4.
"Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, western parts of central India and parts of northeast India," the weather office said. Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya region is likely on April 1, 3, and 4.
India experienced two heatwaves in March, the first between March 11 and 21 when the maximum temperatures hovered five to 11 degrees above normal.