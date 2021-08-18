IMD forecast: A leader of farmers' union in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region has threatened to move court against the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its “wrong" weather forecast, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the leader claims that the IMD's "wrong" predictions have lead to crop losses for cultivators in recent times. “In most of the cases, the weather predictions released by the IMD have failed. This has led to huge losses for farmers," Bharatiya Kisan Sangh's Malwa prant (region) spokesman Bharat Singh Bais claimed while talking to PTI.

He further said farmers were planning to move court against the IMD's "wrong predictions". At times, Bais said, farmers prepare themselves for sowing as per the IMD's weather forecast. “But the failed predictions led to huge losses and sown crops got damaged, as it happened during the recent rains. About 300-400 hectare of land was lying unused in Ujjain district alone due to the IMD's wrong rain predictions," he said.

The farmer leader said that in such a situation, farmers cannot trust the IMD's forecast. He said in the US and other countries, weather predictions are precise and people can prepare themselves accordingly.

However, in India, he claims, weather predictions are coming out to be wrong despite spending huge money. Bais said he was collecting the data of losses incurred by farmers due to the "wrong weather predictions" of the department, the agency reported.

The union leader also said that the data of wrong forecasts in the past two-three years was also being collected. "After collecting the data, we will take a decision about moving court against the IMD by next month, after holding a meeting," PTI quoted Bais as saying. The leader also said that farmers had earlier staged a protest against the "wrong predictions", but nothing happened.

A senior scientist of the IMD's Bhopal centre refuted the allegations and said farmers might have been "misled" by private forecaster. "The farmers should at least check that all weather-related information is coming to them from genuine sources. A private weather forecast service predicted early monsoon arrival, in contrast to the IMD's predictions. This might have led to the problem," the scientist told PTI.

He further said that in several districts, some self-proclaimed weathermen were making forecasts as if they were IMD's representatives, which was leading to confusion. “There is no truth in such allegations. This is not the problem of farmers...rather, some 'netas' (leaders) had earlier staged a protest to get compensation," he said.

