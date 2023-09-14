During the G20 summit , India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The G20 Leaders' two-day summit, held under India's presidency, wrapped up on Sunday. This new economic corridor is seen as an alternative to China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that IMEC is likely to have far reaching global economic implications. He further told HT that, “it has the potential to have a long term impact to deepen physical connectivity, unlock tremendous commercial opportunities, set new standards in infrastructure financing and development, and reshape global trading routes."

He said that about half of the global economy and 40 percent of the world's population are represented by the eight IMEC signatories of India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

Moreover, he also told the daily that the initiative's comprehensive approach encompasses connecting the key commercial hubs, supporting the development and export of clean energy, expanding energy grids and telecommunication networks, promoting clean energy technologies and enhancing Internet access for communities.

Further adding, he said that the project can be described as a green and digital bridge linking continents and civilizations.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that the IMEC will in no way affect Russia, however, he added that it will benefit the country. Putin who did not personally attend the G20 summit because of his "busy schedule", said, "I think it is for our good; it will help us develop logistics." Putin was responding to a question about if the IMEC initiative will affect the implementation of Russia's and Chinese projects and what it means for Russia in general.

"First, this project (IMEC) has been discussed for a long time, maybe for the past several years. Truth be told, the Americans joined it at the last minute. But I do not really see why they would want to be part of it, except maybe in terms of some business interest," he said as quoted by PTI.

"In the meantime, the additional traffic of goods along this corridor will be in fact an addition to our North–South project. We do not see anything here that could harm us in any way," he added.

"The North–South corridor goes to the Persian Gulf and then to India. If there is another route, I believe it includes Israel, we will be able to reach the Mediterranean through the Black Sea and use this corridor," he said. "I do not know, the colleagues who presented this project need to consider it carefully. This is only a memorandum of intent so far," he added.

Apart from this, the Russian President also praised PM Modi's promotion of the "Make in India" programme. He highlighted the importance of using domestically made product and commended India's policies under PM Modi's leadership as a positive example.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI)