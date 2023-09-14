‘IMEC likely to have far reaching global economic implications…’ G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:09 PM IST
India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU signed an MoU to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
During the G20 summit, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The G20 Leaders' two-day summit, held under India's presidency, wrapped up on Sunday. This new economic corridor is seen as an alternative to China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).